The Golden State Warriors were without Andrew Wiggins during their most recent game, a 107-104 win against the Detroit Pistons on the road. Andrew Wiggins was listed on the Warriors injury report as being out due to personal reasons, and following the Pistons win, head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on his status for the team's next game against the Indiana Pacers, as per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

The update on Andrew Wiggins from Steve Kerr was that he will not be available for their game against the Pacers. Kerr said that Wiggins is still in the Bay Arena and the Warriors are on the road in Indiana. The other major piece of news though regarding possible availability was the status of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

With the Warriors on a back to back, Kerr was not yet sure what Curry or Green's status would be for the Pacers game. In addition to Wiggins' absence against the Pistons, the Warriors were also without Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody. All four players have been dealing with injury.

Amid the absences though, the Warriors got a huge boost from Gui Santos who got his first real opportunity in the team's rotation. With Curry having an off-shooting night, Santos dropped 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes while shooting 4-of-6 from the three-point line.

In terms of Wiggins, he's appeared in 32 games this season at about 29 minutes per game. He has been averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wiggins is under contract for another season after this, and then he has a player option for the 2026-27 season. This is his fifth full season with the Warriors, and he was a key player during the team's 2022 championship run.