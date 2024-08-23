Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is following in his head coach's footsteps and offering his support for Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The four-time NBA champion has been vocal about his political opinions and endorsements before and spoke his mind again at the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Like Steve Kerr, Curry opted to use his recent Olympics glory to draw parallels to the election. “What a great honor it was to represent Team USA and go out there and win that gold medal at the Olympics this summer,” he said via video, while wearing said medal around his neck.

“That unity on and off the court reminded us all that together we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That's why I believe that Kamala, as president, can bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward. This is about preserving hope and belief in our country and making sure that families can be taken care of during the most precious times.”

While Kerr took a more antagonistic approach and opted to put on a show (directed Curry's famous “night night” celebration at Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump), Curry gave a fairly straightforward speech that centered on why he believes in Harris. His past interactions with the former United States Senator left a positive impression on him, and in part, seem to be why he chose to publicly advocate for her.

“I got to visit Kamala with my team in the White House last year and I can tell you one one thing I knew then, and I definitely know now, the Oval Office suits her well,” Stephen Curry said. “So in the words of Michelle Obama, ‘Do Something.' Go vote. Be active. Let's show out in November like never before…It's an honor to support Kamala. Let's all do our part.”

There will obviously be plenty of people who take issue with Curry's decision to formally endorse Kamala Harris, especially given the current nature of the political landscape and massive division that exists in the country. That has not deterred him before, though, and is clearly not an issue now.