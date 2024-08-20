While many people try to separate politics from sports, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has never shied away from commenting on social issues. The four-time NBA champion with the Warriors has always taken the time to make his opinions heard, and this time he received the spotlight at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Besides telling jokes at the expense of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Steve Kerr also broke the internet by doing Stephen Curry's iconic “Night Night” celebration.

“After the results are tallied that night, we can–in the words of the great Steph Curry–we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night Night!'” Kerr said, to raucous applause from the audience.

The iconic Warriors celebration

Before hitting Stephen Curry's “Night Night” celebration, hough, Steve Kerr also took jabs at the social media coaches who kept complaining about his coaching, from the Warriors to the 2024 Olympic gold medalists Team USA.

“I would've played more press coverage with your corners and then dropped the safeties into a Tampa 2. But that's just me. Sorry I wanted you to know how I feel every day of the NBA season,” Kerr said.

Still, the highlight of Kerr's speech was his “Night Night” impersonation, though, which signifies Stephen Curry hitting a dagger in the clutch to put the game away for good. Most recently, Curry hit four straight threes versus France to clinch the gold medal in the Paris games. Only a shooter like him would have had the guts to take a heat check over the outstretched arms of Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier to win a gold medal and actually make the shot.

Likewise, Kerr's own “Night Night” to Donald Trump drew lots of attention from social media.

One account called “Wu Tang is for the Children” posted, “Steve Kerr with a massive mic drop,” while another poster B.W. Carlin said, “Steve Kerr just hit Trump with the Steph Night Night celly it might actually be over.”

Another commenter named Jason Schwartz also took the chance to poke fun at Steve Kerr's benching of Jayson Tatum during the Olympics.

“Steve Kerr references Dream Team players coming together to win gold during DNC speech: ‘Now imagine what we could do with all 330 million of us playing on the same team.' He did NOT specify whether Jayson Tatum could participate with the other 329,999,999 Americans,” Schwartz said.

Steve Kerr back in Chicago

Of course, Kerr is not a stranger to pressure-packed situations in Chicago. The nine-time NBA champion once clinched the Bulls' fifth ring during the 1997 NBA Finals by hitting the go-ahead shot in the fourth quarter of Game 6. Over 20 years later, the occasion might be different for the Warriors coach, but the stakes couldn't be any higher.