The Warriors forward showed James what it feels like to be on the receiving end of a chasedown block.

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and forward Andrew Wiggins gave LeBron James a taste of his own medicine.

Just after midway through the third quarter with the Warriors leading by six, James worked his way into the lane for a layup attempt. But Wiggins was trailing him the whole way and got up for the nasty chasedown rejection:

ANDREW WIGGINS WITH THE CHASEDOWN BLOCK ON LEBRON JAMES 🚫pic.twitter.com/ZF2ntJCiYv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

That's the same move that LeBron has been doing to opponents for 20 years. It's not often that he's the recipient of a block like that.

The Lakers need all the help they can get against the Warriors, especially after star big-man Anthony Davis exited the game after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the second half.

Anthony Davis got down and was in pain after this play. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/4RJhw0yfAv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Davis sustained the injury when he collided with Warriors forward Draymond Green, as the Lakers star was looking to score at the rim. David tried to shrug it off in an attempt to stay in the game, but the pain seemed to be too much that he was forced to go to the locker room.

James was questionable against the Warriors after he sat out the Lakers' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday due to peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle, the same malady specified on Saturday's injury report. He played two days later in Los Angeles blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls, looking no worse for wear en route to 25 points, four rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes of action.

Davis also was questionable against the Warriors due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. That same ailment has landed him on the injury report for Los Angeles' last five games, all of which Davis has played. He was previously listed as questionable this season with ankle and adductor injuries, only missing a November 8th loss to the Houston Rockets and December 15th loss to the San Antonio Spurs.