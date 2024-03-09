Stephen Curry won't be with the Golden State Warriors for at least the next two games amid the concerning ankle injury he's dealing with.
The Warriors superstar suffered a right ankle injury during their Thursday showdown against the Chicago Bulls, putting his availability for the final few weeks of the regular season into question. Fortunately, the MRI on Curry's injured ankle returned clean, with head coach Steve Kerr hinting a potential return for the sharpshooter sooner rather than later.
On Saturday, more updates on Curry's status came out, with the team highlighting that the 35-year-old will need at least the next three days to rest and recuperate. With that said, the Warriors will re-evaluate Curry's condition by Tuesday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. That means the Baby-faced Assassin won't be available during their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and Monday.
The Dubs play the Dallas Mavericks next Wednesday, which will be the first opportunity for Curry to return if everything goes well in his re-evaluation. If Curry is unable to return by then, he'll have another chance next Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“The Warriors say Steph Curry will be re-evaluated for his ankle injury on Tuesday. So that rules him out of both Spurs games — tonight in SF and Monday in San Antonio. The Warriors play Wednesday in Dallas and next Saturday in LA vs Lakers,” Slater wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Considering Stephen Curry's age and the fact that the postseason is close, the Warriors are doing the right thing of not rushing their superstar. What they need from Curry right now is not only to be available, but also to be 100% healthy as they make a late bid to make the playoffs.
Sure enough, hopes are high that Curry will be able to recover faster. But for now, fans can only stay patient and hope for the best.