On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors suffered multiple setbacks, first when star point guard Stephen Curry exited their game vs the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, and then when the team lost the game itself in the closing seconds. A replay revealed that Curry turned his ankle in the final minutes of the game, and the Warriors‘ crunch-time offense surely missed its leader en route to the loss.
Still, it appears that things are going about as well as they can considering how bad the injury initially looked.
“The good news is the MRI was basically fine… It's unlikely he'll play (on Saturday) but we haven't made any determination yet until tomorrow,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Friday, per 95.7 The Game on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Curry has since been ruled out of the game Saturday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
On Saturday, the Warriors will play host to the San Antonio Spurs, before hitting the road to San Antonio for an immediate rematch of that game on Monday evening.
With the season winding down and the Warriors currently in ninth place in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture, it would certainly behoove the team if its best player were to return sooner rather than later. Still, Curry is just a few days away from turning 36 years of age, so it's understandable if Kerr, Curry, and the Warriors' brass choose to be cautious in their approach to a return to the lineup.
In any case, as previously mentioned, the Warriors host the Spurs on Saturday evening at 8:30 PM ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.