Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry underwent an MRI for his injured right ankle on Friday that returned clean, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As a result, there is a sense of optimism surrounding Curry's availability heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.
Steph Curry (right ankle sprain) will miss at least a game or few games, per @anthonyVslater.
There's optimism his absence will not be lengthy. pic.twitter.com/H158a9EdFU
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2024
The team will provide an official injury update and timeline for recovery on Saturday, sources told ClutchPoints.
Curry left Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls late in the fourth quarter after appearing to roll his right ankle. After hobbling around on the court to try and loosen things up, the two-time MVP was helped back to the Warriors' locker room, heavily favoring his injured ankle.
While attempting to drive toward the rim on offense, Curry's right foot got caught up under him while attempting to plant and pass between Bulls defenders Coby White and Alex Caruso. The replay shows Curry's ankle turning in and the star immediately in pain. Usually, these types of injuries involving the outside part of the ankle are lateral sprains. The good news is that this isn't a severe injury and he should only miss a few games at most.
This angle shows how Steph Curry rolled his ankle 😬pic.twitter.com/tFLOpw1YbB
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2024
Klay Thompson discussed Curry's injury after the game, claiming that if the 10-time All-Star is forced to miss time, the team is really going to miss him. Draymond Green also chimed in, stating that Curry was in “high spirits” following the team's 125-122 defeat and his early exit from the game.
This injury to Curry could not have come at a worse time for the Warriors, regardless of the severity. Their loss to the Bulls on Thursday night puts them at 33-29 on the season, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers at the bottom of the play-in tournament region of the Western Conference standings. Should Curry be forced to miss any chunk of time over the final month of the regular season, Golden State's chances of rising out of the play-in tournament region of the standings will be slimmed down.
The Warriors will provide a clearer timeframe for when Curry will be able to play again on Saturday.