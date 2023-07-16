Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was absolutely ecstatic on Sunday after getting the job done and winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada.

As he has shown throughout his basketball career, Curry came up clutch on the golf course as well. The Warriors guard drained an incredible eagle on the 18th hole to finish the third and final round with 25 points. He accumulated a total of 75 points to get the no. 1 spot in the celebrity golf tournament, just a little bit ahead of Mardy Fish (73 points) and Joe Pavelski (66 pointrs).

It is Curry's first win in the American Century Championship, so it was not a surprise he absolutely lost it following his buzzer-beating putt for the victory. He did a no-look celebration first before bursting into celebration and running to his wife Ayesha to hug her.

Steph Curry sinks the CLUTCH eagle putt on the 18th hole to win the 2023 American Century Championship 😱pic.twitter.com/AwDf4AeFEr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2023

Stephen Curry came into the competition with the desire to win, and he certainly delivered. Aside from his epic win, he also provided the best highlight of the American Century Championship with a hole-in-one that sent the whole world buzzing–so much so that even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was left in awe.

“Honestly, I feel like the way I'm approaching and where I feel my game is I have the game to win it now. It's just a matter of can you do it? I can say it all I want to. I finished fourth twice I think. So it's in there. It's a matter can I put it together for 54 holes and balance the fun and the focus that you need to have to play all three rounds and play great,” Curry said Friday when asked about the ACC, per NBC Sports.

It's certainly a moment to remember for Curry … and hey, maybe he can also thank the Lakers for it!