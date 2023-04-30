Stephen Curry was the star of the show in the Golden State Warriors’ convincing 120-100 win against the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series. The Warriors had multiple other players rise to the occasion in the game, including Kevon Looney.

As was the case in the previous four contests of this series, Looney had his way in the painted area against the Kings. Looney shot 80 percent from the field on Sunday, and he hauled in an astounding 21 rebounds, including 10 offensive rebounds.

Overall, Looney recorded at least 20 rebounds in three games of the Warriors’ first-round win over the Kings, which tied the record for the most such games in a series since the NBA-ABA merger.

Curry had a front-row seat to watch Looney log rebounds with ease on the day, and he was far from surprised to see him dominate in the paint.

“These last two years, he’s anchored us inside,” Curry told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game. “Like we’re not the biggest team, him and Draymond, trying to man the paint all year, all playoffs. Last year, he did an unbelievable job. This year, he’s even better.

“It’s huge for us because within every series, he finds a way to make an impact, and it’s loud, not with points, it’s all the dirty work that he has to do.”

Looney notched a 15.1 rebounds per game average in the first round against Sacramento.

Next up for the Warriors is a Western Conference semifinal showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 of this series is set for Tuesday from the Chase Center.