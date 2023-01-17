The Washington Wizards put up a valiant effort on Monday night as they hosted the mighty Golden State Warriors in the Capitol One Arena. Unfortunately for them, they simply had no answer for the red-hot Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who combined for a mind-blowing 73 points en route to a 127-118 victory for the Dubs.

Steph had his best outing since returning from an 11-game injury absence, going off for 41 points on 12-of-28 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, and two assists, while also going 6-of-15 from distance. Poole, on the other hand, caught fire against Washington, shooting 12-of-20 from the field and 7-of-13 from beyond the arc for 32 points. Poole also added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in a stellar performance.

That’s now two wins in their last three games for the Warriors. They are currently in the midst of a five-game road stint, so it’s indeed noteworthy that they’ve now won a couple of away games in the span of four nights.

Curry, Poole, and the rest of the squad get two days off before embarking on a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the mighty Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Thursday. The Celtics have been the best team in the league for virtually the entire season, so it goes without saying that Curry and Co. will need to be at their very best if they want to challenge Boston on their own home floor.

The Warriors end their road stint against the Cleveland Cavaliers the following evening.