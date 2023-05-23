Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

As good of a player as he is on the court, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to make a difference off the court as well. Not only does Curry do a lot of work in the community with his Eat. Learn. Play. foundations that aids the youth of Oakland, but he has also been involved with giving a voice to underrepresented communities across the country.

As a result of his efforts to make the world around him better, Curry was named the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion by the league on Tuesday. Just last week, he was awarded the 2023 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award by the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

Receiving a $100,000 donation from the NBA on his behalf, Curry has selected University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice as his beneficiary.

“I’m passionate about the work of the University of San Francisco Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice and its commitment to overcoming injustice and systemic violence through peace,” Curry said via the league’s press release. “As an athlete, I consistently leverage my platform to amplify advocacy and address the pervasive issue of systemic racism. I firmly believe that we must be vocal both on social media and in real life, taking tangible actions to effect real change in our society and for generations to come.”

The four other finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice award were Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr., San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. All four finalists will each receive $25,000 donations from the NBA for their respective organizations.