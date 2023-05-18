Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has won the 2023 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced on Thursday, for his “inspiring work in the community.”

“[Stephen Curry’s] efforts include promoting youth literacy, fitness and nutrition, and fostering gender equity in sports,” the PBWA wrote about the 14-year NBA veteran and member of the league’s 75th Anniversary Team. “Curry always makes times for fans and community groups over the course of the season.”

Curry was one of four finalists for the 2022-23 iteration of the award, along with Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers’ Wenyen Gabriel and Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams.

The 35-year-old averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 56 games this campaign, leading to nods for the All-Star Game and All-NBA Team for the ninth time.

But the PBWA highlighted his off-court statistics, including: the Stephen & Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, the 10th annual Christmas with the Currys, and his speech on equality in sports at the Warriors’ White House celebration to recognize the team’s NBA Championship.

“Few athletes have as great a reach or as powerful a platform as Steph Curry, and he has used it to the fullest to benefit others,” said PBWA President Howard Beck. “The members of the Professional Basketball Writers Association salute him and the other nominees for their exemplary work.”

The award is named after the second NBA commissioner, and awarded each year to a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community, per the PBWA. The organization is composed of more than 200 writers and editors who regularly cover the league.

It is the first time the award has been recognized since the 2019-20 season; the last two years there was no award winner due to the pandemic. Malcolm Brogdon last won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award award as a member of the Indiana Pacers in 2020.