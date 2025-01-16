It has become apparent, especially over the past month or so, that the 2024-25 Golden State Warriors have fallen far and away from the powerhouse unit they once were. There have been many calls for the Warriors to upgrade the roster via trade just so they could give Stephen Curry and Draymond Green another chance to fight for a championship. But Curry is having none of this talk, as he fired back on these clamors from fans in the aftermath of the Warriors' 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Curry, in a postgame appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, had a fiery message for fans who have done nothing but fire up the trade machine and worry about the team amid their ongoing battles with mediocrity.

“All the twitter fingers who's got deals we need to make can kind of shut up a little bit and let us figure this thing out. We know we can be competitive. We showed that toughness tonight. Obviously, every team is trying to find ways to get better. For us, you know, we've been great for a long time. This is just a unique year where we have to be able to stay relevant to give ourselves a chance. Just have some life in a playoff series. We have a whole lot of confidence that we can beat anybody,” Curry said, via ClutchPoints on X (formerly Twitter).

There's been a bit of panic among the Warriors faithful when there was an apparent lack of urgency on the part of Curry, Green, and even Steve Kerr after tripping up on a banana peel in their loss to the Toronto Raptors. But Curry has definitely earned the Warriors the benefit of the doubt, although only time will tell if they can be competitive in the loaded West without making a trade or two.

Stephen Curry says night night to the Timberwolves in win over Warriors

It looked as though the Warriors were going to let another very winnable game slip away from their fingers. The Timberwolves made a late charge, putting Golden State in yet another pressure situation where they have struggled quite immensely as of late. But Stephen Curry made sure that the Warriors were going home as the victors on Wednesday night.

With the score tied at 108, Curry made a corner triple that he knew was going in before it even swished through the net. This gave the Warriors the lead for good. Curry finished with 31 points on 10-21 shooting from the field (7-12 from beyond the arc) as the Dubs climbed back to .500 with a 20-20 record.