Where would the Golden State Warriors be without Stephen Curry? Out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, that’s for sure. Curry, time and time again, has led the Warriors to great heights, acting as the engine that fuels the Warriors’ championship hopes. And in Game 4, even with the Warriors suffering a crushing 104-101 defeat to go down 3-1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry continued to make his mark in this season’s playoffs.

After scoring 10 points in what proved to be a dispiriting fourth quarter for the Warriors, Curry became just the first player in the 2023 NBA playoffs to tally 100+ points in the fourth quarter, per StatMuse.

This would end up being a moot point for a Warriors team that finds itself down 3-1 for the first time in a series since the 2019 NBA Finals, when they faced the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors, of course, ended up winning Game 5 of that series on the road, but by Game 6, they simply succumbed to injury attrition, losing Klay Thompson to an ACL injury which they couldn’t recover from.

Meanwhile, even with Stephen Curry surpassing the century mark in terms of fourth quarter points in this postseason, it wasn’t quite the best of performances from the Warriors star. Curry shot 12-30 from the field, including 3-14 from deep, and he didn’t quite deliver for the reigning champions in the clutch.

Curry had two chances to take the lead for the Warriors in the dying embers, but he just couldn’t get around the stifling defense of Anthony Davis. With the Warriors trailing by one, 102-101, Curry settled for a difficult midrange pull-up over Davis, clanking the shot. Off an offensive rebound, Curry then settled for yet another difficult pull-up, this time a contested stepback triple over the Lakers big man that didn’t tickle the twine.

The series definitely isn’t over, especially with the Warriors heading home. The Warriors remain an exceptional team in front of their loving Chase Center crowd, so expect them to come out of the gates firing in Game 5. And who knows, perhaps Stephen Curry and company will finally gain retribution for their 3-1 chokejob against LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals.