The new NBA All-Star Game format may not have been to everyone's liking, with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green being one of its harshest critics, but Stephen Curry still had plenty of fun, as he always does, in the process of entertaining millions around the globe. In the end, it was Curry who dazzled on Sunday night, winning All-Star Game MVP honors for the second time in his career.

But what makes this distinction different for Curry is the fact that he was able to do it in the Warriors' stomping grounds of Chase Center in San Francisco. This made the festivities all the more special for Curry, who, barring an unforeseen twist in the tale, should retire with the franchise that drafted him way back in 2009.

“Only 11 All-Stars to my name…..but this one was extra special playing in the Bay. Love the game more than you’ll ever know. Appreciate everyone who’s helped me get here. Nothing short of GRATEFUL!” Curry wrote as a caption in his post celebrating his All-Star triumph.

Curry was indeed a bit of a late bloomer on the All-Star front; he did not make his first All-Star Game until 2014, but since then, he's been in an All-Star every season except for when he broke his hand amid the Warriors' disastrous 2019-20 campaign.

The 36-year-old star may have already accomplished everything there is to accomplish in one's professional basketball career, but it's downright humbling to see him have this childlike enthusiasm and appreciation for when he receives major honors, such as an All-Star appearance and an All-Star Game MVP.

The quest for Curry, however, is to push for ring number five. It's clear that Curry, despite not being the player he once was (his consistency levels have been dropping, although this is not to say that he hasn't been excellent this year), still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and perhaps this All-Star MVP triumph is something that would propel him to greater heights for what remains of the 2024-25 campaign.

All-Star MVP a good sign for Stephen Curry, Warriors?

Stephen Curry first won All-Star Game MVP honors back in 2022. Coincidentally, that was the year the Warriors won a title despite not being one of the favorites to do so. Will lightning strike twice for the Dubs?

The Warriors, at the very least, are hopeful that they can make another deep playoff run, with Jimmy Butler around as their blockbuster trade acquisition that they believe would push them to the next level.