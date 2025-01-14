Stephen Curry has given so much to the Golden State Warriors franchise, putting together an incredible career that would make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, as the team figures out their current situation by the NBA trade deadline next month, the superstar guard is aligned with the idea of maintaining stability in the long term.

Following the Warriors' game against the Toronto Raptors, The Athletic's Warriors reporter Anthony Slater spoke to Curry about the team's potential activities ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 6. His response demonstrated having logical sense be the determining factor in whether the franchise should make certain trades or not.

“There's a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space (long term),” Curry said, per Slater. “If there was a situation that made sense for our team, I'm pretty sure we'd know about it. That's how we've always operated.”

“The beautiful part about being in the space that we're in is, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and myself all disagree with mortgaging off the future of this organization, saying that we're going for it right now. Bad teams do that. Bad organizations do that. We're not neither one,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Thursday night following the Warriors' 107-104 win over Detroit.

“So for us, if something is going to happen, it needs to be the right thing. We're not going to jump and make the wrong decision because we panicked. That's how you set your organization back five to seven years.”

Stephen Curry led Warriors' offense in loss to Raptors

Despite a game-high 26 points from Stephen Curry, the Warriors fell 104-101 on the road to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

They missed Draymond Green's presence, who was ruled out due to a back injury. Despite having the lead going into the fourth quarter, Toronto outscored them 29-23 in the last 12 minutes to come away with the victory.

With the loss, Golden State saw their win percentage fall below .500. It marks a significant shift from the 12-3 start they had after the first 15 games of the season. Since then, they have lost 17 of their last 24 games as they sit outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will look to get back above .500 in their next three games, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Boston Celtics on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. ET.