Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made sure to give Michelle Wie West the respect and credit she deserves after the women's golf icon played in the final tournament of her career.

Wie West said before that the 2023 US Women's Open this weekend would be the final tournament of her career, and while she did not make the cut to advance at Pebble Beach, she did end her career with a bang. The 33-year-old drained a 31-foot putt on the 18th hole to the jubilation of everyone in attendance.

🚨☢️ Michelle Wie West drops a 31 foot putt on 18, the final putt of her incredible career. 👏 #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/Tacrql0UE5 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 8, 2023

Stephen Curry, who is an avid golfer himself, absolutely loved how Michelle Wie West took a bow after her historic career. The Warriors superstar then heaped praise on the golf great before congratulating her for an incredible 14-year career at the tour level.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Legend in the game! Congratulations on an amazing career [Michelle Wie West],” Curry wrote on his Instagram Story along with a video of Wie West's final putt.

Wie West officially ended her golf career as a five-time winner in LPGA events, including being a US Women's Open champion in 2014. However, she did admit that she wanted to keep playing professionally, but she had to make the tough decision for herself and her family.

“I really, really wanted to play longer. I really wanted to — especially after having Makenna and her being a girl, I really wanted to play longer. In an ideal world I wish I was still out on tour and playing. Unfortunately it's just I had to make a hard decision with my body. It is hard. It is hard to be a mom out here. You have to make a lot of sacrifices. I just had to make a hard medical decision and also a personal decision,” Wie west said earlier in the week, per Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

While Wie West is done with golf, her legacy will forever be remembered. She's a trailblazer in the sport, and as Curry said, she's a legend.