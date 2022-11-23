Published November 23, 2022

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry has firmly established himself as one of the most renowned players in the history of the NBA. To some extent, the same can be said about his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. As it turns out, however, this just wasn’t applicable to hip-hop icon Drake.

Steph recently guested on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast and at one point in the interview, Curry spilled on that one time when Drake completely forgot about Klay’s name during a concert:

“[Drake] gets on this lift that takes him around the arena so he can see the fans and have that moment,” Curry recalled (h/t Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports).

“As he’s going around, he sees us down there but doesn’t really acknowledge it. He goes past, and he’s like, ‘Yo! We in Oracle Arena. It’s crazy ya’ll [lost the 2016 NBA Finals]. You know it was a tough year. Man, ya’ll got Steph, Draymond, KD now?

“Oh, and uh, No. 11.”

That’s savage. Drake is a pretty huge basketball fan and he’s been in attendance in more than a few Warriors games. Even casual basketball fans know who Klay Thompson is, so perhaps Drake was taking an intentional jab at the Warriors shooting guard during that instance? Then again, as Steph said, it’s also possible that Drake was just so locked in on his performance that he somehow blanked out on Klay.

Too many names for Drake to remember 😭 pic.twitter.com/9p50822EiU — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) November 22, 2022

Whatever the case may be, this is a hilarious story. Well, not for Klay. Stephen Curry clearly enjoyed telling the tale as he recalled that awkward moment. You have to note that this was in front of a capacity crowd as well, so you just know that Thompson probably didn’t appreciate how Drake completely forgot about his name.