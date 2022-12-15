By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers.

Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022

The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all the heavy lifting for the Warriors in the first two quarters, during which he scored 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field, including three 3-pointers on seven attempts while making all five of his shots from the free-throw line. Yet, despite his efforts and production in just a half and one that would be a career-high for most other NBA players, the Warriors were still in a big hole, trailing the Pacers by 20 points by the time the first-half buzzer sounded off.

Curry also is also playing with some of the other top offensive Warriors weapons, with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins both out. Thompson is on injury management, while Wiggins is still apparently dealing with a right adductor tightness injury. The absences of Thompson and Wiggins left the Warriors with the decision to start Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole, who were cold in the first half against the Pacers.

The Warriors entered the Indiana game coming off another road game Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks in which Curry scored 20 points, so Golden State players are playing on a little more fatigued legs than the Pacers, who had a rest on Tuesday. The Pacers are also playing the Warriors on the final leg of their four-game homestand.

After the Pacer game, the Warriors will finally get a day off Thursday before hitting the road again to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.