By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Golden State Warriors will travel to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Warriors-Pacers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Golden State has lost three of their last four games, falling to 14-14, 10th place in the Western Conference. Yes, the team’s core is aging. Yet, their track record should allow them the benefit of the doubt. In the first meeting between these two teams, Golden State came out on top.

Indiana, losers of six of eight, has fallen to 14-14 on the season, eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers got off to a surprising start under Rick Carlisle, but they have fallen back down to earth a bit. Indiana will look to avenge their loss earlier in the season to Golden State.

Here are the Warriors-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Pacers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -1.5 (-106)

Indiana Pacers: +1.5 (-114)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Stephen Curry leads the team with 29.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. Curry’s shooting has stayed pretty consistent despite his age, shooting an impressive 43.2 percent from behind the three-point line. Curry plays a large role in the team leading the league in three-point attempts. For good measure, Golden State ranks fifth, shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range. Second-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins is day to day with a leg injury, a blow to a strong offense. Jonathan Kuminga played 27 minutes last game in Wiggins’ absence, scoring 19 points. Kuminga has averaged 7.3 points this season, but clearly with an increased role can thrive. Kevin Looney leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game, although the team ranks just 18th with 42.9 rebounds per game.

Klay Thompson, long the second fiddle to Stephen Curry, has averaged 18.7 points per game, shooting 38.4 percent from behind the arc. Jordan Poole has averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. Golden State leads the league by averaging 29.4 assists per game.

Golden State’s offense ranks fourth in the league by averaging 117.4 points per game. Defense has been a bit of an issue for the Warriors, allowing 116.5 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Tyrese Haliburton, in his first full season with Indiana, has turned in a career year, leading the team with 29.4 points, 10.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, the lone Pacer to average a double-double. Haliburton has shot 47.7 percent from the field. Buddy Hield ranks second with 17.7 points per game, shooting 38.4 percent from behind the arc. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is third with 17.6 points per game, with the majority of his appearances coming off the bench. Jalen Smith, the third-year pro, ranks second with 6.7 rebounds and is averaging 11.2 points per game. Smith is the fifth and final Pacer to average double-digit points.

Myles Turner leads the team with 8.0 rebounds, averaging 17.5 points per game. As a team, Indiana has averaged just 42.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in the league. Indiana has averaged 8.1 steals per game, which is fifth in the league. Golden State has struggled mightily with turnovers, ranking 29th in the league.

Indiana has averaged 114.2 points per game, which is 12th in the league. Defense has also been an issue, ranking 23rd in the league with 115.6 points allowed per game.

Final Warriors-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Should Wiggins return in this one, Golden State should be able to handle this one.

Final Warriors-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Golden State -1.5 (-106), over 238 (-110)