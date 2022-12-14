By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The officials definitely didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors a second straight win against a potential NBA Finals opponent. Steve Kerr, to be clear, wasn’t suggesting otherwise on the postgame podium.

But in the aftermath of his team’s wholly dispiriting 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, the Warriors head coach—whistled for a first quarter technical seconds after Stephen Curry—couldn’t help himself from expressing lingering frustration with the referees.

“I was already mad at several non-calls in the paint. I thought there should’ve been a block on Middleton on Jordan Poole’s drive, and the officials admitted they missed that. Then I thought Jordan got fouled on a missed layup, and then there was a continuation that was given to Giannis that I didn’t feel like was a continuation,” Kerr said. “It just felt like we were on the bad end of things to start the game. And then Steph Curry gets hit on the head on a three-point shot—that needs to be called, you know? That’s what he does. That’s Steph Curry. You can’t miss that. I was frustrated because if Steph gets a technical, then he definitely got fouled, and I was already upset with a couple other non-calls.”

Video of the play in question is below.

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr both pick up techs after Steph doesn't get a foul call on this 3 😬pic.twitter.com/QUW4mzkXve — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

Curry was levied a technical foul after continuing to complain following a Warriors stop on the ensuing possession. Kerr’s technical came shortly thereafter, in obvious defense of his superstar.

Those were just two of the season-high five technical fouls called against Golden State at Fiserv Forum—tied for the most levied against any team in the NBA so far this season.

Poole got the Warriors’ first technical when he advocated for an and-1 on a driving layup. Curry and Kerr were t’d up a few minutes later.

Andre Iguodala, yet to play this season, was called for a technical from the bench in the third quarter after arguing that a blocking foul on Draymond Green should’ve been an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Golden State’s fifth and final tech came early in the fourth quarter, when Kuminga complained about a foul called called on him while battling Antetokounmpo on the block.

The Warriors just had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday night. (via @armstrongwinter)https://t.co/FJIjXhxaaz — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) December 14, 2022

The officials clearly weren’t at their best on Tuesday night. The Warriors got an objectively tough whistle.

But if they’d re-directed some of that early anger at the referees into positive motivation, the defending champions wouldn’t have been nearly run off the floor by Antetokounmpo and company in front of a crowd that featured family and friends of Poole, Kevon Looney and Patrick Baldwin Jr., all Milwaukee natives.

Here’s hoping Golden State doesn’t let the officials affect them in such a palpable manner on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.