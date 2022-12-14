By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and superstar Stephen Curry could not hold back their tempers after the referees missed what they believe was an obvious foul against the sharpshooter.

In the final minute of the first quarter, Curry launched a triple and was seemingly fouled by Wesley Matthews. Steph fell to the ground after launching his shot, hoping to hear the whistle. However, he didn’t get any and the Bucks eventually rebounded the ball and scored on the other end.

A visibly agitated Curry approached the referee to complain and was quickly handed a technical foul for his actions. Naturally, Kerr didn’t like that and went off at the official as well, earning him another technical for the Warriors.

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr both pick up techs after Steph doesn't get a foul call on this 3 😬pic.twitter.com/QUW4mzkXve — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

With the Warriors struggling early and trailing the Bucks at that point, it’s not surprising why Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr got angry. Wrong calls have already doomed a lot of teams this early in the 2022 season, and while the Dubs have benefited from it in the past as well, it doesn’t mean anyone would want that to happen.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they can’t really do anything about it other than complain. In doing so, they might be hoping it would push the referees to be more wary and cautious of the calls they are making.

Of course there is also the possibility of them getting ejected, but it does look like Curry and Kerr are just focused on winning and getting the right calls.