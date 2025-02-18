When Golden State Warriors guard and coach duo Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr joined for the Olympics, it was too much for France. In the Gold Medal game, the guard dropped 24 points. However, it was a memorable performance for the first-time Olympian.

Funny enough, Curry dropped a storybook Olympic tale vs France following his performance. On a French National Team with Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, they didn't stand a chance. In the newest Netflix documentary “Court of Gold”, cameras caught an interaction between Curry and Kerr.

The Warriors head coach recalled what his superstar guard said.

“Steph said ‘Give me the ball, I know where I want it. They can’t guard that,'” Kerr recalled.

That confidence echoed throughout the team in the most important game of the Olympics. A chance to make history and solidify USA's place at the top of the basketball mountain is a wonderful achievement. The 24-point barrage by Curry stunned his teammates, coaches, and many around the world.

Following the win, Kerr celebrated with his guard as he hoisted the Gold Medal for the first time.

“Oh my god, am I so f*****g lucky to be a part of your life. Holy s**t, you're amazing!” Kerr said via Court of Gold on Netflix.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry's dynamic highlighted Olympics

The head coach and star player dynamic was on full display. The continued confidence and not being afraid of taking risks paid off tremendously for USA Basketball. Curry's first time in the Olympics felt like he had been there for years. Still, no other country was ready for his performance.

Not to mention, Curry still watched highlights of his Olympic performance against France. Embracing the moment and his first time in the games goes to show how valuable of a player he is. While his NBA success is Hall of Fame worthy on its own, securing a Gold Medal is an accolade that many can't say they've won.

Regardless, many thought that the Warriors guard should've been in the Olympics for quite some time. After receiving the invite during the last NBA season, he proved why he deserves to be there. However, Kerr never questioned his point guard's ability. Actually, it was quite the opposite.

Now, the world will see the true dynamic between the head coach and the star point guard. The Netflix documentary officially launches on Tuesday and has had plenty of reactions. There will likely be more tidbits to analyze about the two once people see more of the show.