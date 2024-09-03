Perhaps no one seized the Paris Olympics stage more so than Golden State Warriors and Team USA star point guard Stephen Curry. Curry did not get off to the hottest start to Team USA's run in France, but the Warriors former NBA MVP made his presence known down the stretch, turning in back to back iconic performances in the final two games vs Serbia and France to net his home country the gold medal.

In particular, it was his performance in the final three minutes in the gold medal game vs France that raised eyebrows around the international stage, as Curry hit several threes to close out the French national team, including one late over two defenders.

Recently, Curry stopped by CNBC and admitted that he still indulges in watching his own highlights from that contest.

“Seven game series, it's a long build up. This was just one game, 40 minutes, can you get it done? And obviously, the France game, gold medal game in France. That last three minutes was storybook stuff,” said Curry. “It still hasn't really sunk in. I mean, winning a gold, we expected to do that, we knew it was going to be hard, but how it happened? I still watch some highlights.”

Curry would absolutely be forgiven to take a moment to recognize his own greatness the way basketball fans around the world did as he eviscerated the French national team down the stretch.

Can the Warriors maximize Stephen Curry's final years?

The Warriors are currently looking for ways to wring anything they can out of however many years Curry has left playing at an elite level. As indicated by his performance in the Olympics, he's still a long way from falling off, even if he may experience injuries more often now than he did during his prime years in the 2010s.

Unfortunately for their fans, the Warriors didn't make any notable moves this offseason besides letting Klay Thompson go to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency (technically a sign and trade that didn't net Golden State many assets). The Warriors swung and missed on a trade for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and will be running it back with the same roster that was knocked out of the first play-in game a season ago.

In any case, Golden State is slated to get its new season underway on October 23 with a road date vs the Portland Trail Blazers.