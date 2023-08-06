Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to impart plenty of wisdom to the next generation.

The four-time NBA champion is currently training and preparing the top high school basketball players in the United States at his Curry camp.

His latest bit of advice? Not falling victim to what he calls the weakest move in basketball — begging for the ball.

“I'm gonna try to hammer the point home. As you keep flipping positions, as you keep getting a feel, the last thing we can do out here is try to get open and start begging, begging, begging for the ball,” Curry said (via Clutch Points). “I don't care where you are on the court — that's the last thing we can do.

“Every other decision is the right one. Screen away, front cut, back cut, space away from the ball. The last thing we can do is just do this. It's the weakest move in basketball.”

It's a valid point from Steph Curry.

While some players — especially not at the NBA level — might feel they're in a good position and should demand for the ball, it's also equally important to trust the decision making of your teammates.

Additionally, players will not receive the ball in every possession which is completely fine and the very best players acknowledge this.

Curry also provided plenty of other advice such as how communication was key to a successful team: “Communication is the fabric of the team… Make your presence felt on every single court that you show up on.”

The next generation will certainly be in good hands if they heed Curry's advice.