Does Stephen Curry think about his eventual retirement? The Golden State Warriors star, who is 36 years old and currently in his 16th NBA season, recently addressed the topic during a conversation with Malika Andrews of ESPN, via NBA on ESPN.

“More than I probably have before,” Curry said of how much thought he puts into his potential retirement. “I think, you know, it's okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near at whatever point. But only because it allows you to enjoy what's happening right now… The more you talk about it, the more you acknowledge it, it levels up just the sense of urgency of the moment.”

Stephen Curry still playing at a high level

Curry is still playing at a high level. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 21.8 points per game on 43.5 percent field goal and 40.3 percent three-point shooting. He is also averaging 6.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing.

Stephen Curry's Warriors are 15-13 overall. They are not the same Warriors that developed a dynasty during the 2010's decade, but Golden State still has an opportunity to make a postseason run in the 2024-25 season. Curry would obviously love to win another championship before he retires, but the Warriors will need to make some improvements in order for that to occur.

The Warriors are currently preparing to play against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. Curry and LeBron have had no shortage of battles over the years. Fans should appreciate watching them because they could both retire fairly soon.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are two of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA floor. The good news is that for now, we still have the opportunity to witness their greatness.

The Warriors will host the Lakers on Wednesday night at 8 PM EST.