The Golden State Warriors picked up a 111-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason clash on Tuesday night, and it appears as if the Dubs are ready to go for the upcoming regular season campaign. Along the way in this contest, Stephen Curry engaged in a bit of trolling with Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell.

It wasn't the greatest night for Curry (16 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB, 6/18 FGM), but he got some more action on the court ahead of the upcoming season, which is precisely what the team wants from him. And along the way, his competitive juices flowed, as he trolled Russell with a shimmy celebration shortly after he hit the same celebration after nailing a three over him.

Stephen Curry picking up right where he left off for Warriors

The 2024 offseason was a busy one for both Curry and the Warriors. While basketball's greatest three-point shooter was over in Paris helping Team USA win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Golden State's front office was trying to figure out how to rebuild their roster around him, which involved moving on from his longtime “Splash Bro” in Klay Thompson.

Curry was dominant for America in the Olympics, and he appears to be picking up right where he left off, even if he didn't necessarily have his shooting touch in this one. As we saw time and again last season, Curry is basically the Warriors entire offense, so having him play up to his full potential is going to be crucial for them this upcoming season.

Russell probably won't be thrilled to have gotten upstaged by Curry here, but that's what happens when you poke the bear, who in this case just happens to be the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever seen. These two squads will meet up again on Friday night for their preseason finale, and it will be interesting to see if Curry and Russell engage in more trolling in this contest if they end up suiting up for it.