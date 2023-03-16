Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Steve Kerr is simply in awe of Stephen Curry’s performance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, so much so that the Golden State Warriors head coach couldn’t help but compare his superstar to a baseball pitcher throwing a no-hitter.

Kerr was almost at a loss for words describing Curry’s night, and understandably so. While the Warriors lost to the Clippers, 134-126, it was in no way because of Steph. In fact, he was the only reason they were in the game in the first place.

Steph exploded for 50 points in the game, including 21 in the third quarter that prevented the Clippers from pulling away for good. He had two rebounds, six assists and two steals in the contest, all while shooting 20-of-28 from the field including 8-of-15 from 3-point land. Kerr admitted they are really lucky to have Curry on their side, per NBC Sports.

“It’s like one of the guys throwing a no-hitter. You just leave him alone., let him seat in the dugout in between innings and don’t say anything to him. It was stunning watching that show tonight, watching some of the shot-making, the playmaking,” Kerr shared.

“We’re so lucky on so many levels to coach and to play with Steph, our fans being able to watch Steph. He puts on a great show every single night, but this ranks right up there with some of the great individual performances that I’ve ever seen.”

Steve Kerr compares Steph's performance tonight to a pitcher throwing a no-hitter pic.twitter.com/Mz5LCB2fR4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2023

Stephen Curry made plenty of history in the game, and it’s really quite disappointing that the rest of the Warriors weren’t able to give him the help he needs to get the W.

On the night, Curry became just the sixth player ever to record a 5-point game at age 35 or older. LeBron James is the only other active player on the list. Even more amazing, the Warriors superstar became the first player ever to reach 10,000 points off 3-pointes in the game.

As Steve Kerr said, it was indeed an all-time great performance from Curry. It’s just too bad the Dubs wasted it.