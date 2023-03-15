The Golden State Warriors (36-33) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (36-33) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Clippers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Golden State is coming off two straight wins and sits in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Warriors covered 49% of their games while 58% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles has won three straight and sits in sixth place in the West. The Clippers covered 49% of their games while 55% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the division rivals. Golden State holds a 2-1 advantage thus far, although the home team has won by double digits in each prior matchup.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Golden State continues to be one of the more perplexing teams in the NBA this season. The defending champions are still in a prime position to make the Western Conference playoffs but their home/road splits are getting to a dangerous point. At home, the Warriors are unbeatable as they hold a 29-7 record. On the road, they are one of the worst teams in the league as their 7-26 record ranks as the fourth worse in the NBA. Although they are coming off two straight wins over the Bucks and Suns, the Warriors will have to sure up their defense if they want to cover as road underdogs.

Despite their poor road record, their offense hasn’t been the issue. The Warriors still average 116.6 PPG on the road – the third-highest mark in the league. The issue lies on the defensive end as they allow the second-most points per game on the road. Compare that with their home defense that ranks 14th in points allowed. They gave up 130+ in both of their last two road games and therefore will need their offense firing on all cylinders tonight if they want to cover.

Thankfully, the Warriors have the ability to put up points in bunches with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The two have been on fire since the All-Star break. While Curry has been limited to just five games, he’s averaged 31 PPG and 5.8 threes per game during that span. Steph has remained incredibly efficient with a 51% field goal percentage and a 50% three-point percentage. Considering Steph missed the two prior matchups with the Clippers, expect him to come out motivated tonight.

As for Klay, he, too, has been blazing hot since ether All-Stat break. Across 11 games, Thompson averaged 25.8 PPG and 5.0 threes per game. Like Steph, Klay has been remarkably efficient with a 50% field goal percentage and a 46% three-point percentage. Coming off a 38-point night in their win over the Suns, look for him to stay out despite LA’s stingy defense.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers may have finally figured things out over their last few games as they have now won three in a row. Additionally, they will have a sizable rest advantage tonight since they haven’t played since last Saturday. While the Clippers continue to play better offensively, it is their defense that has gotten them back to looking like a serious contender. They didn’t allow either of their previous two opponents to eclipse 100 points but will face an entirely different animal tonight via the Warriors.

While the Clippers have made their mark on the defensive end this season, they’ll need to get something out of their offense if they want to cover against the fast-paced Warriors. LA has funneled a majority of their offense toward their stars since the All-Star break as only Paul George and Kawhi Leonard has averaged more than 14 points per game over that span. Leonard leads the team with 31 PPG in his seven games since the break and he has looked like the Kawhi of old. He is shooting 57% from the floor during that span and nailing three threes per game at a 58% clip. While George hasn’t been quite as efficient, his 26 PPG is nothing to scoff at.

Final Warriors-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Warriors’ road splits are horrendous and considering how the rest of this series has gone this season I’d expect the Clippers to put up points in bunches en route to a resounding win.

Final Warriors-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -3 (-110)