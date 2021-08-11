Stephen Curry’s parting message to Kelly Oubre Jr. after Warriors exit to join Hornets

After a one-year stint with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. bolted and signed with the Charlotte Hornets on a two-year deal.

Curry, who is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game and is a 12-year veteran, served as a role model and mentor for younger guys like Oubre and Poole.

After his decision to join the Hornets, Oubre recently said that the Warriors superstar sent him a valuable piece of advice regarding his career, per The Observer’s Jonathan M Alexander.

Kelly Oubre said Steph Curry reached out to him after he signed with the Hornets. He recommended he be himself and gave him some encouraging words. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 10, 2021

Stephen Curry is one of the most genuine guys in the league, so it is not surprising that he will give out a parting message to a former teammate.

Despite struggling in the earlier part of the season, he eventually found his groove and became a key piece under Steve Kerr. Curry, along with other veterans on the team, were the ones who helped Oubre get out of his shooting funk as they encouraged him to just keep shooting in spite of his struggles.

During his time with the Warriors last season, Oubre averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals.

Oubre will also likely be a big part of the Hornets’ push for the NBA Playoffs next season since he will provide another jolt of athleticism besides Miles Bridges.

The 6’7 wing will also be an ideal fit for Charlotte as he is a plug-and-play type of player who is productive even without the ball in his hands. With Oubre’s playstyle, he will not take away touches and shots for budding superstar LaMelo Ball, the franchise cornerstone.