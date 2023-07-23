The Golden State Warriors are one of the most exciting and popular franchises in the NBA by most fans' standards. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, dunk specialist Andrew Wiggins and the controversial Draymond Green among the starters, the Warriors have become an entirely different branch on the ‘Showtime' tree out West.

Next season, the Warriors are banking on improved play from big man Jonathan Kuminga. Newcomers Dario Saric and Cory Joseph are also expected to provide impact minutes. Returnee Lester Quinones may factor in as a potential rotation player after a strong summer.

Recently, Kuminga found himself in the surprising position of entertaining fans in an entirely new way. Kuminga decided to try his hand at a seemingly impossible soccer-related feat as part of a paid partnership with Abbott Nutrition, makers of the Ensure Nutrition Shake.

The results were documented in a video that has drawn plenty of attention from NBA Twitter. The Warriors rising star Kuminga's Instagram stated that he signed a one-day contract with Spanish soccer powerhouse Real Madrid with the support of Abbott, allowing him to take part in several exciting drills.

Jonathan Kuminga got UP for the 10 foot header 😳 (via @JonathanKuming6/ IG) pic.twitter.com/uNImtyGjOQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 23, 2023

Former NBA star Rex Chapman was among those reacting to the incredible hops from the Warriors' Kuminga, calling it a display of “silly athleticism.”

Some fans were impressed, but seemed skeptical of his talent translating to the court.

insane hops. now use them and get more rebounds my dude. pic.twitter.com/YC7W9fHUcU — million 🙃 (@million_aire1) July 23, 2023

As the Warriors' 2023 season draws close, the team has plenty of issues involving its returning roster. Green is among the team's lightning rods for controversy. His relationship with Kuminga, perhaps the one player who can put Golden State back in the driver's seat out West on talent alone, is said to be concerning.

If Green, Kuminga, and the rest of the Warriors gel and begin to utilize their athletic talents on the same page again, the sky is limit for the 2023 Warriors; just ask Kuminga.