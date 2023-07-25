Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors on his mind. He is even already dreaming about a scenario where his Timberwolves play the Warriors in the playoffs.

In a recent interview with HEIR, Anthony Edwards revealed that his ideal matchup in the playoffs would be the Warriors simply because he desires to be the one to silence Green.

“I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them,” Edwards said. When asked about the reason behind his fixation with facing Golden State in the postseason, the former Georgia Bulldogs star simply responded “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash.”

Anthony Edwards: “I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them.” Reporter: “Why the Warriors so much?” Edwards: “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash.” 🗣️👀 (via @Heir_Company)pic.twitter.com/KgxnsBOnXr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's one thing to score a matchup with the dynastic Warriors in the playoffs and it's a completely different one to actually defeat Green and company in the postseason. The Warriors are not too far removed from the last time they won the NBA championship, while Edwards and the Timberwolves had exited the playoffs in the first round in each of the last two seasons.

But Anthony Edwards must be feeling that the Timberwolves' time is coming. He is getting better and more mature, and that's nothing but excellent news for Minnesota, which also still has Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves still think that that trio can work.

Edwards signed a massive five-year extension deal with the Timberwolves earlier this month that's worth $ 205.9 million.

Last season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points per game on a 52.8 effective field goal percentage and 56.4 tue shooting percentage — all career-highs for the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.