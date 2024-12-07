As the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-90, making it six defeats in the last seven games, head coach Steve Kerr spoke after to talk about the culprit of their struggles. As the Warriors head coach will continue to figure out the right rotations, it didn't pan out Friday night, resulting in another loss, a far cry to how the team started the season.

Kerr would say that despite starting the game the way they wanted on offense, scoring 31 in the first quarter, Golden State was not “organized” against an impeccable defense like the Timberwolves, according to 95.7 The Game.

“Yeah, we couldn't get organized,” Kerr said. “You know, we played a pretty good first quarter offensively, scored 31 points, and we just were out of position over and over again, which led to us having to go one-on-one against a great defensive team. Best in the league a year ago, and obviously, they've held the Lakers and Clippers to 80 about the past two games. So they're finding their way defensively. So we we have to execute better, it's simple as that. 22 turnovers is not going to cut it. And if we went through and looked at them, which I will obviously tonight. I don't think that many of them were forced. I think most of them were poor spacing, which led to difficult one-on-one situations for our guys. So spacing has got to be better.”

Warriors' Steve Kerr explains why the team was disorganized

Another aspect Kerr would mention is how several injuries, like Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, threw off the “rotation patterns,” which led to more disorganization. On the whole, the team shot 39 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from deep as they were led by Stephen Curry, who scored 23 points.

“We're trying, we're mixing and matching,” Kerr said on why they were not organized. “Obviously starting differently. The reason for starting differently was to try to help the second unit get organized with Draymond, but we need, we need some more practice time. We've got to get our act together, we were much better offensively the first couple of weeks of the season and last couple of weeks, we've been struggling, which is why I've been searching lineup-wise.

“Tonight, the game got away from us a little bit,” Kerr continued. “You know, Moses got hurt early, Wiggs [Wiggins] gets hurt early in the second half, so that changed all the rotation patterns, but it doesn't matter. We've got to, we got to have guys who were coming in and ready to execute and get to their spots, and we go through our stuff, and we're gonna have to go over it more, obviously.”

At any rate, the Warriors are now 13-9, which puts them fifth in the Western Conference, as their next game will be against the Timberwolves again on Sunday.