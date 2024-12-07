The Golden State Warriors entered Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves losers of five of their last six games. Head coach Steve Kerr started Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga over Draymond Green, shaking up his starting lineup in hopes of giving his team an edge. Ultimately, the Timberwolves defeated Golden State in a blowout, 107-90.

After the game, Green reacted honestly to getting benched for Kuminga, per 95.7 The Game.

“Of course, I’m okay with it,” Green said. “I have been one of JK’s biggest fans since he’s been here… I am a product of my vet willing to take a backseat for me. So you gotta give back what came to you.”

Green says Kerr approached him about the decision beforehand, which the four-time champion forward obliged. He’s willing to do whatever it takes for his team to succeed.

“I’m a fan of his. I want to see him do well,” Green said. “So, if his opportunity goes through me, then it is what it is. That’s his opportunity, and he earned that opportunity. That’s kind of how I view it. So, that was kind of my rationale. He played extremely well last night. You want to give that another look? Or two, or three, or four, or however long. If it works, then continue with it.”

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points and four assists. Kuminga scored 13 points, Andrew Wiggins added 11, and Green led the bench with 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block. Anthony Edwards’ 30 points and nine assists led an entire Timberwolves starting lineup that scored in double figures.

Rudy Gobert (17 points, 11 rebounds) notched a double-double, Julius Randle added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and three steals. The Timberwolves kept the Warriors at bay in the final frame, outscoring their opponent 29-18 to secure the victory.

Steve Kerr reveals Warriors’ Draymond Green plan after benching

After Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched Draymond Green ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Timberwolves, many wondered if it was the beginning of a permanent decision or a one-off.

Kerr revealed his long-term plans for Green and Jonathan Kuminga regarding his starting lineup. Kerr says he’s willing to give it another try, per 95.7 The Game.

“I wanna look at it. We’re trying to maximize Jonathan,” Kerr said. “Playing him with Wiggs. Playing Loon to start with that group means that Draymond doesn’t have to guard the opposing center right from the get-go, which I think is important. We can close with Draymond at the five. In theory, I like what it looks like.”

The Warriors will run it back against the same Timberwolves team on Sunday.