The Golden State Warriors will have to finish their Friday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves down two rotation players, with, most prominently, Andrew Wiggins having to exit early after aggravating his ankle injury. Wiggins, as per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, will not be returning to tonight's contest, and Moses Moody will be joining him in his early trip to the locker room after dealing with some knee soreness of his own.

Wiggins was listed as questionable heading into the Warriors' two most recent contests; the 29-year-old forward decided to tough it out last night in their gutsy win over the Houston Rockets, but he appears to have aggravated his ankle injury to the point where the Dubs decided that it was best for him not to return to play.

Before exiting, Wiggins put up 11 points on 3-8 shooting from the field as the Warriors currently trail the Timberwolves in the third quarter. In his stead, the Warriors will be relying on the likes of Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters III, and even Pat Spencer to fill in some minutes on the wing.

Head coach Steve Kerr admitted that the 29-year-old forward was dealing with a “painful” ankle issue and that if it weren't for the Warriors' other injury concerns, Wiggins may not have suited up in their win over the Rockets. This revelation made it all the more surprising that Wiggins decided to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back, as he is taking on the role of a hero to try and get the team back to their sterling form earlier in the season.

It's an even more difficult pill to swallow for the Warriors that someone they could have relied on to fill Wiggins' role, Moody, also had to exit the game.

Warriors get off to slow start vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors' offense appears to be in the mud over the past two games, although they have gone up against teams with incredible defenders in the Rockets and Timberwolves. On Friday night, it has been a struggle for the Dubs to score the basketball, and without Andrew Wiggins, it will be even more difficult for them to generate points.

Jonathan Kuminga has slowed down considerably from his career game against the Rockets last night, although the good news is that Stephen Curry is back and healthy, perhaps to continue the Warriors' winning ways against another tough Western Conference opponent.