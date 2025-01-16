The Golden State Warriors are looking to keep Jonathan Kuminga before the NBA trade deadline, and his recent injury update should spark a little bit of joy for the fans.

Kuminga injured his ankle during the Warriors' 121-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4. In what initially appeared to be a three-week absence, now could be shortened, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Of note: Jonathan Kuminga has ditched the walking boot tonight. Had been wearing it the entire road trip. Still in the middle stages of his return from a significant ankle sprain, but he's advancing.”

Expand Tweet

The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, are trying to get on a winning path this season. Sitting at 20-20, and third in the Pacific Division, they are going to need Kuminga and potentially another trade piece to do damage in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Kuminga could still salvage his season for the Warriors

Kuminga was having an exceptional campaign before the ankle injury. The fourth-year swingman was averaging the best line of his career with 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He's been gradually becoming Curry's “partner in crime” as they've been trying to scour the field for another star in a trade. His loss has been felt by Golden State, and especially by head coach Steve Kerr, via ESPN's Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk.

“Brutal,” Golden State Kerr said of losing Kuminga. “JK has been playing so well and obviously such a big part of what we are doing. He is our more athletic scorer and finisher and has been playing so well.

“We do feel good about our depth and ability to withstand his loss. Kyle [Anderson], Moses [Moody] will get more of an opportunity.”

Kuminga's next opportunity to make his return would be against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, but it's more likely that the Warriors will hold him out to test his ankle in practice.