The Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr dropped a truth bomb recently on what caused the team's second round exit last season. Golden State lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in a series that revealed the fragmented nature of the team once and for all.

Draymond Green's punch of Jordan Poole prior to the season attracted the most media attention. What most fans didn't realize is that an even bigger problem was about to rear its ugly head: the team's lack of interior defense.

Kerr got real on the beatdown his team received recently. New Warriors addition Chris Paul got 100% honest on the “blessing” he received when traded to Golden State.

Regarding the Lakers, Kerr had the following to say on Anthony Davis, the Lakers big man who caused all sorts of trouble for the Warriors' front line in the playoffs.

Steve Kerr on Anthony Davis in the Western Semi’s: “I thought he was the key to the series last year. He was brilliant.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 7, 2023

The latest projected Warriors depth chart has Paul penciled in as the team's starting point guard in a small ball lineup with Draymond Green at the center position next to Andrew Wiggins at power forward.

In addition to the projected lineup, Kerr has mentioned potentially starting shooting guard Klay Thompson at the power forward position, an odd proposition considering his relative lack of size.

The Warriors traded James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons last season in search of more perimeter defense and athleticism with Gary Payton II. If Steve Kerr and the Warriors are to make it back to the NBA's promised land, they may need more than just deft outside shooting and a “strength in numbers” mentality, as the Davis fiasco proved last season.