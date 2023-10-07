It may have been many months ago, but you better believe the Golden State Warriors haven't forgotten about the Los Angeles Lakers dominating them in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, beating the Dubs in six games. That included a big 122-101 win in the series-clincher.

Speaking at training camp Friday, head coach Steve Kerr reflected on their disappointing postseason exit and got painfully honest on how the Lakers exposed his squad.

Via ClutchPoints (H/T NBCS Warriors):

“The Lakers exposed us, we weren't a really well-rounded team last year and so thinking about that series, watching it, they bottled us up defensively, we didn't have a counter. So we gotta make sure we have counters this year.”

"The Lakers exposed us. We were not a very well-rounded team.” Steve Kerr on what went wrong for the Warriors during the postseason 🗣️ (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/6HTBoBjN6H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

Los Angeles certainly locked it down defensively in that series and held the Warriors to 101 points twice and 97 in another contest, too. To be honest, outside of Steph Curry who averaged 26.5 points in the Western Conference Semis, there wasn't a whole lot of production. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins were the only other two who averaged double digits.

On a more positive note, this Dubs roster is now looking much different in 2023-24. Jordan Poole is gone and Chris Paul is now in the Bay Area looking for his very first NBA title. The reality is Steph, Klay, and Draymond have never played with a facilitator of CP3's level and it should be very interesting to see how he can open things up offensively, especially for Curry and Thompson. But, don't forget, Paul is also a 9-time All-Defense Team member.

This is a special group with a championship pedigree. They should be in the mix when the playoffs arrive and if the Lakers stand in their way again, the Warriors will have revenge on their minds.