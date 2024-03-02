The Golden State Warriors came away with a 120-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but the win didn't come easy. To add to the fact that their game was the second of a back-to-back schedule, the Warriors' flight during the previous night was delayed. In fact, because of mechanical issues, the team departed for Toronto around 5 am on gameday and arrived at their hotel by 7:15 am.
Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the experience of being stuck in an airport for an entire night.
“Last night was brutal, that's the worst travel circumstances I've ever been involved with in the NBA,” Kerr said, per Warriors on NBCS. “I think we got in bed at eight o'clock this morning. The guys slept during the day and woke up and came to the game.”
Still, Kerr couldn't help but feel proud of his players for competing despite the ordeal.
“It was pretty rough but I'm proud of the group for the way they competed,” Kerr added.
Draymond Green also chimed in on what transpired. While mentioning that it wasn't the first time a travel delay happened during his career, the forward made it clear that situations such as those don't warrant any excuses.
“It's been a few times now in my career that we've had situations like this…but you know, no excuses. Nobody wanted to hear an excuse if we lost, so I think we did a good job making sure we took care of what we needed to take care of and got the job done.”
And they did get it done. Broken body clocks seemed to have no effect on the Warriors, who now pick up their third straight win and are looking to steal another in Boston this coming Sunday.