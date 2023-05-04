Anything is possible amid day-to-day variability of the postseason microscope. As the Golden State Warriors’ playoff run continues with Thursday’s crucial Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers, though, it still seems like Jonathan Kuminga is on the outside looking in at playing time.

The sophomore forward didn’t play in the Warriors’ series-opening loss to Anthony Davis and the Lakers on Tuesday, the fourth straight game he wasn’t a part of Golden State’s rotation. The last time Kuminga got non-garbage time burn for the Dubs was Game 4 of the first round, when he notched a standalone three-minute stint to begin the second quarter before being stuck to the bench after intermission.

It was easy to assume Kuminga might be dusted off for Golden State’s matchup with Los Angeles, though, his size, athleticism, defensive versatility and finishing prowess making him a potentially valuable sparkplug off the bench. It wasn’t Kuminga who suddenly re-entered the rotation for Game 1 of the second round, though.

That distinction went to JaMychal Green, who Steve Kerr opted to focus on when asked Wednesday about Kuminga’s lack of court time.

“The playoffs are tough in that regard,” he told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “JaMychal just went through basically not playing six out of the seven games against Sacramento because it just wasn’t an ideal matchup. The opponent changes, you see the opportunity for JaMychal to play in a game like last night. He stays ready, comes out and knocks down a couple jumpers—that’s what the playoffs are about. Every game is different, every series is different. It’s on every player, and I tell all our guys this: ‘Stay ready. Stay ready for whatever opportunity comes your way because injuries happen, matchups change.’ But it’s not easy. It’s not an easy job to all of a sudden get out there and play after sitting for a week or two. It’s all part of it.”

Kerr didn’t exactly answer definitively when subsequently pressed by Kawakami about possible minutes for Kuminga later in this series.

“He could be seen that way,” Kerr said of Kuminga as a second big for the Warriors. “That could change. This series could go that route, and that’s why he just has to stay ready.”

Dub Nation has been clamoring for Kuminga to see the floor more ever since the postseason tipped off. He struggled in the first round, unable to contain De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk off the bounce while failing to provide juice on the other end or make his presence felt on the glass.

Going small more often could jumpstart Golden State’s comeback against Los Angeles, possibly re-opening the door for Kuminga to get a regular role. Just don’t count on that coming in Game 2.

At this point, it seems like any sudden playoff promotion for Jonathan Kuminga will take the Warriors falling into an 0-2 hole versus the Lakers or suffering an injury to Draymond Green or Kevon Looney.