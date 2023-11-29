Whatever justifications Warriors HC Steve Kerr comes up with for benching Moses Moody in their loss vs. Kings won't sit well with fans.

The Golden State Warriors had a golden chance to be the final team to enter the knockout stage of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, as they led the Sacramento Kings by a considerable margin for much of a game that they needed to win by 12 points or more. However, it seemed like head coach Steve Kerr pushed all the wrong buttons during the Kings' comeback, with one of his most criticized moves being his decision to remove Moses Moody from the game in favor of Andrew Wiggins with four minutes remaining.

Wiggins was having one of his best games of the season, so putting in him wasn't exactly a dumbfounding decision from Kerr, per se, but it's the inability to find minutes for Moody, who was playing well, that made the Warriors head coach such an easy target for criticism especially in the aftermath of their 124-123 loss to the Kings that sees their In-Season Tournament journey come to an end.

After the game, Steve Kerr defended his decision by saying that the Warriors needed to slow down Kings star De'Aaron Fox in the clutch, opting to go with more experienced defenders Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson to try and achieve that goal.

“We needed to get Wiggs on the floor for defense against Fox. And we decided to go with Klay and our vets. We thought about keeping [Moses Moody] out there, but we made the move that we made,” Kerr told reporters in his postgame presser, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr explains why he pulled a hot Moses Moody in the fourth quarter. Said he wanted to get Andrew Wiggins on the floor and opted to go with his other veteran options over Moody. pic.twitter.com/GzBUGLaQhX — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 29, 2023

Moses Moody was perfect from the field in the fourth quarter, nailing three triples, including two on consecutive possessions, to keep up with a Kings team that was on fire for much of the second half. Thus, whatever justifications Steve Kerr comes up with will be very difficult to stomach for passionate Warriors fans who were delighted to see the 21-year old wing flourish despite his limited minutes.

At this point, it's unclear if Moody has played himself into a bigger role in the Warriors' rotation, as Kerr, over and over again, has shown that he leans on his veterans in times of adversity rather than throwing the youngsters into the fire. But it may be a grave mistake for Kerr to hold fast to this mindset especially if it ends up handicapping the team in the long run.