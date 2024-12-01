Oftentimes, greatness respects greatness, especially in the NBA, and especially if you're Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. The duo was together for two Olympic games (2020, and 2024) but have never been on the same NBA team. Regardless, the mutual respect and adoration between both men is evident. Before Saturday's game, Kerr told reporters about how he's seen Booker's game evolve not only in the Olympics but throughout his NBA career.



“He was a great player right away but he's a two-way player,” Kerr said. “What I was impressed with in the Olympics was that it's not easy for a guy to adapt his normal role of go-to guy score and then to be asked to be a defender, connector, and then thrive in that role.



“Then become a star when we needed him to become a star those last couple of games. He was incredible and that's what you need from any player the willingness and ability to adapt to whatever the game calls for. Booker is just phenomenal, a great player, great guy.”



This isn't the first time both players have shared that mutual love and respect. Kerr called Booker the ‘unsung MVP' of the Olympics because of his selflessness. That characteristic wasn't just a morale boost for his team, it was a tangible boost too. Booker would defend a plethora of opposing countries' top players.

Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr loved coaching Devin Booker in the Olympics

Not to mention, he would make shots when it mattered most. In the quarterfinal game vs Serbia, Booker hit a couple of three-pointers that began to swing the momentum towards the United States's way. Also, the Suns star stood out, even on a team with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James. Even Curry agreed with Kerr's take about Booker being the ‘unsung MVP'.

However, when the Suns star heard the comments, Booker broke the silence about Kerr's unprompted response. He appreciated the response, considering that Kerr is a champion in his own right. Gold Medals with USA Basketball, and NBA championships as a coach, and as a player highlight an impressive résumé. Also, Kerr isn't one to hide his praises with former players.



While Booker is prepared to face his former USA Basketball teammate and head coach, Kerr relishes in his previous opportunity to share the court with Booker again, even if it's on the other side.



I loved coaching him, loved coaching Kevin (Durant),” Kerr said. “That was the experience of a lifetime and both those guys helped make it. That was a thrill.”

The Warriors will square off against the Suns in a battle for one of the top seeds in the west.