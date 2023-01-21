Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State Warriors at the Rocket mortgage Fieldhouse.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Cavs. On top of that, Donovan Mitchell is also unavailable to play due to a left groin strain, joining Ricky Rubio on the sidelines. This is a tough break for any fan that was hoping to see a star-studded spectacle on Friday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr empathizes with these supporters. In fact, the four-time NBA champion shot-caller had a strong message for all the fans who have been left disappointed by Friday’s depleted lineups:

I feel terrible for fans who bought a ticket expecting to see someone play,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “It’s a brutal part of the business. It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons.”

Stephen Curry may be the biggest name missing for Friday’s game, but it’s not as if he’s the only absentee on the roster. This is a truly disheartening development for the fans, and for his part, coach Kerr seems to be implying that he has been left with no other choice but to sit his stars out. The outspoken coach also took the opportunity to once again promote the notion of the NBA shifting to a 72-game season. That’s one way of getting a message across, I guess.