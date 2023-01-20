It’s safe to say the Golden State Warriors won’t be ending another rough road trip on a much-needed high note.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have all officially been ruled out for Friday’s game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the second leg of a back-to-back after the defending champions fell to the Boston Celtics in overtime on Thursday night.

Steve Kerr didn’t announce any new injuries on the postgame podium following his team’s loss to its NBA Finals rivals. The absences of Golden State’s stars against Cleveland are far more about rest and general wear-and-tear than any pointed worries about ongoing ailments.

Curry is listed as out with left hip tightness, notably not the the left shoulder injury that sidelined him for nearly a month beginning in mid-December. Green won’t play due to soreness in his right big toe. Wiggins is out with left foot soreness, and Thompson—just as he’s been all season for at least one half of back-to-backs—is sidelined by injury management of his right Achilles tendon.

Joining his fellow veterans on the bench at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will be Andre Iguodala, still dealing with right hip soreness that also caused him to miss the past two games. James Wiseman remains out with a left ankle sprain, too.

The good news for Golden State? Both Jonathan Kuminga (right foot soreness) and JaMychal Green (right leg infection) are listed as probable in Cleveland after participating in practice scrimmages earlier this week. Kuminga last played on December 30th, interrupting his evolution into an indispensable role player off the bench, while Green has been down since December 18th.

The Warriors and Cavaliers tipoff at 4:30 p.m on Friday. Golden State then gets back in action on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, returning home to surely welcome a rested Curry, Green, Thompson and Wiggins back to the floor.