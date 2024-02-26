The Golden State Warriors suffered another tough loss on Sunday afternoon when they blew a 16-point first half lead to suffer a 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Just when it seemed like the Warriors were finding some consistency with their lineup, they faltered against the defending champions, and after the contest, Steve Kerr had to deal with questions on why his rotation has looked the way it has lately.
The biggest change for Kerr and the Warriors has been bringing Klay Thompson off the bench, but as of late, promising youngster Moses Moody has been dropped from the rotation almost entirely. After this loss, Kerr admitted that was the case, but hinted that just because he isn't playing now, doesn't mean that will be the case in their future games.
Moody has flashed his potential this season (7.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 0.8 APG, 46.3 FG%), but for whatever reason, he hasn't been able to find consistent minutes under Kerr's watch. This has been particularly notable as of late, as he hasn't played in two of the last ten games, and he is only averaging 11.8 minutes per game over that ten-game stretch when he has found his way on the floor.
Steve Kerr is trying everything he can to get the Warriors back to their winning ways, and he recently found some success with lineups that didn't feature Moses Moody. However, after a crushing loss to the Nuggets, Kerr will likely be headed back to the drawing board, and while Moody may not be a part of his plans right now, that could change at any moment if he can come off the bench and provide his team a spark amid their playoff push.