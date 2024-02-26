Head coach Steve Kerr didn't hold back in explaining what went wrong for the Golden State Warriors in their 16-point first-half collapse against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
The Warriors got off to a great start against Nikola Jokic and co., with Klay Thompson exploding for a 16-point first quarter to give the Dubs a 36-30 lead heading into the second frame. Golden State went up by as much as 16 points in the second quarter, taking a 56-40 lead and appearing to be on their way to a dominant victory.
However, the advantage didn't last long. After the Warriors scored 61 with a little over three minutes to play, they failed to notch a point for the rest of the period. The Nuggets then went on a 14-0 run to tie the game at 61-61 at halftime.
When asked about the Warriors allowing the Nuggets to stage such massive run in the second quarter, Kerr was critical of his team and admitted there were at least two or three possessions that they failed to get organized and became “stagnant.” The Dubs tactician shared that it affected their flow and rhythm, causing the start of their downfall.
It was certainly a forgettable display from Steve Kerr and the Warriors. They could have probably escaped with a W had it been against a team that is not in the Top 4 in the league, but unfortunately, they were up against the reigning NBA champions.
The Nuggets smelled blood and took advantage of it. Denver went on to beat Golden State by 16, with Nikola Jokic finishing off with a monster triple-double of 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists, along with four steals and one block.
Hopefully, the Warriors learned their lesson. With just a few games left on the year, they can't really afford to blow out leads like they did Sunday.