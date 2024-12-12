The Golden State Warriors' 15-game winning streak against the Houston Rockets came to an end, and in probably the worst possible manner as well. Leading by one with only four seconds to go in the ballgame, the officials inexplicably called a loose ball foul on Jonathan Kuminga, sending Jalen Green to the line with a chance to take the lead — which he did en route to a 91-90 NBA Cup quarterfinals victory for the Rockets.

Head coach Steve Kerr was incensed at this turn of events; seething at the officials' decision to call a foul at that point of the game, he let his frustrations loose during his postgame presser.

“I’ve never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation 80-feet from the basket with the game on the line… I think I saw it in college one time 30 years ago, never in the NBA,” Kerr said, via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints NBA insider. “That is… unconscionable. I don’t even understand what just happened.”

“I’m stunned. I’m stunned… I don’t think an elementary school (official) would’ve made that call in that game.”

The Warriors' NBA Cup life comes to an end in quite a dispiriting manner, and it's understandable as to why Kerr would react this way. This is a continuation of their worrying trend of letting go of games that were seemingly in their control, and it did not help at all that the officials' whistle didn't blow kindly in their favor.

Prior to the start of the ballgame, Kerr said that it felt as though making their way through the Rockets' NBA Cup court felt like descending towards hell. Little did he know that the ending to the Warriors' 2024 NBA Cup life was going to feel like eternal torment.

Late-game calamity besets the Warriors once again

Leading by six with a little over a minute to go, the Warriors looked to be the favorite to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. But a three from Fred VanVleet and a bucket from Alperen Sengun trimmed the Dubs' lead to just one, setting the stage for the harsh foul that was called on Jonathan Kuminga.

Steve Kerr will be fined by the league for his vehement protests against the officiating, but that will be money well spent for the Warriors head coach — especially when he was already complaining about the officiating back in their loss to the Denver Nuggets on December 3.