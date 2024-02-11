Gary Payton II could make a major difference for the new-look Warriors.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors are defending better, playing faster and reaping the all-court benefits of deploying more athletic lineups. Adding even more encouragement for the Dubs as those developments drive their midseason turnaround? Golden State has developed its new identity with Gary Payton II watching from the sidelines, out since early January due to a hamstring strain.

Payton is set to return for the surging Warriors' highly anticipated Saturday clash against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns. Steve Kerr told reporters pregame that Payton will “definitely be on the floor” at Chase Center, getting the chance to tangle with the Suns' vaunted Big Three, but will play on an unofficial minutes restriction as he re-acclimates to the NBA action after missing the last five weeks.

How Gary Payton II will fuel Warriors' new identity

The presence of Durant, Booker and Beal makes Payton especially valuable to the Warriors on Saturday. There may not be a team in the league against which he's primed to make more of an impact than the Suns. Payton isn't just some situation stopper, though. He's been a rotational for Golden State when healthy this season. But the Dubs' new identity could present the perfect opportunity for Payton to provide the same game-changing two-way play he did on their run to the 2022 title, making them even more dangerous as the stretch run of the regular season dawns.

Asked how Payton's game fits into the new-look Warriors' attack, Kerr stopped just short of telling ClutchPoints the “6'3 power forward” goes hand in glove with his team.

“Our defense has gotten better. We’ve played with more pace, we’re attacking the rim a little bit more,” Kerr said of Golden State's recent play. “Gary is such an interesting player because he’s almost like a 6’3 power forward in some ways. He’s a little bit lineup dependent; we’ll have him in certain combinations. But we absolutely want him to do what he does best, which is to generate steals, deflections, dive to the rim, finish around the basket. And those things, as I said, they kinda fit into the way we’ve been anyway. We’re playing with a little more athleticism, a little more pop and he fits right into that.”

Expect Payton to take Gui Santos' minutes at backup forward for the foreseeable future. His lack of a threatening long-range jumper from anywhere but the corners accounts for that lineup dependence, suggesting Payton will mostly see the floor with units featuring Green and Dario Saric at center rather than Kevon Looney or Trayce Jackson-Davis. Payton also has a better ball-screen mind-meld with Curry than anyone on the roster but Green, fueling the expectation his minutes will be closely tied to Golden State's best players, too.

It may take awhile before Payton gets back up to full speed. Once he does, though, don't be surprised if he helps the Warriors lean even further into the pace, ball pressure and halfcourt movement that's defined their eye-opening play over the last couple weeks.