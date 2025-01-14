Even at 36 years old, Stephen Curry continues to put on a show for the Golden State Warriors. The league's all-time greatest shooter continues to etch his name in NBA history despite the Warriors' recent struggles, and he once again surpassed some of the greatest players to ever step foot on the hardwood in Golden State's 104-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

As a result of scoring 26 points and registering seven assists, Curry not only passed Allen Iverson for 28th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, but he also passed Kobe Bryant for 35th on the league's all-time assists list. Curry now has 24,371 career points compared to Iverson's 24,368 career points, and the Warriors' great is up to 6,308 career assists versus Kobe's 6,306 total assists.

This is yet another milestone for Curry in what will be a sure-thing Hall-of-Fame career when he is ready to retire, and he will continue to move up these respective lists as long as he remains healthy. After the game, Curry reflected on what it means to continue moving up the NBA's all-time scoring list and pass a legend like Iverson.

“It's pretty special. I didn't know coming in. Obviously, he changed the game in a lot of ways, on and off the court,” Curry told reporters, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. “Somebody that made the game fun to watch. I do remember 2002, I believe it was — Actually, that was my dad's last game.

“Obviously, it was pretty cool to be in a situation where you're among those types of names.”

Steph Curry now finds himself as one of five active players inside the top 28 on the league's all-time scoring list, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook. The next player in front of him is the great Ray Allen with 24,505 career points. Coincidentally enough, Allen is who Curry passed to break the league's all-time threes record in 2021.

It is possible that Curry could move past Allen, Patrick Ewing, and Jerry West to move inside the top 25 of the NBA's all-time scoring list by the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Through 31 games this season, Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from three-point range.