Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors seem to have finally found their footing after a rough first few weeks following Green's return from a lengthy suspension. The Warriors are now back in postseason position in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture, and the defensive prowess of Green, even at this advanced stage of his career, is a big reason why Golden State is looking closer to the version of itself that fans were hoping to see in 2023-24.

In fact, so dominant has been Green's defense so far this year that head coach Steve Kerr recently heaped some lofty praise on the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“I think Draymond is the best all-around defender in the league,” said Kerr, per Warriors on NBCS on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “I just think he's a genius defensively. His awareness, his communication, I think that our philosophy is to take away the rim but the players have to execute the schemes. What makes it difficult in today's game is obviously the three-point shooting… I think we have the personnel to be able to do it. Not the traditional giant center… we've been together for a long time.”

Draymond Green indeed has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his resume, helping anchor a Golden State defense that was just as impressive as its lethal offense during the team's dynasty years during the mid-2010s. Green will hope to continue playing at an elite level and help the Warriors surge up the standings.